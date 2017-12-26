Kiir: SPLA won’t go on the ‘offensive’

The army will not retaliate in the face of any provocation that seeks to dishonor the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa last week, President Salva Kiir has said.

On Thursday the government and the opposition factions agreed to stop fighting, protect civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian access in South Sudan.

However, over the weekend fighting was reported in Yei River and in the former Unity states.

The opposition and the government have traded accusations over the latest provocations barely a week after the signing witnessed by the region and the international community.

“On the 21st of this month, the cessation of hostilities was signed in Addis Ababa, and that was violated in Bentiu area in a place call Koch,” Kiir said.

Speaking at All Saint Cathedral in Juba on Christmas day, President Salva Kiir said he was still committed to the agreement.

In a tone that seems to express his disappointment on how violations are addressed by observers, Kiir said the violators must be singled out.

“Shortly the international community will say all sides are guilty of violations of ceasefire. [But] No, we keep our words. Let me assure you that we are not going on the offensive.”

President Salva Kiir expressed optimism that an end to violence will encourage civilians to return to their homes.

Over the week, Dr. Riek Machar directed his forces to cease any form of hostilities, remain in their bases, and to act only on self-defense.

Similarly, the First Vice President, Taban Deng and the leader of the National Salvation Front, Thomas Cirilo issued separate orders to their forces to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement.

They asked their forces to protect civilians and open humanitarian corridors.