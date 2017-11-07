Kiir, Shearer talk UNMISS mandate renewal

President Salva Kiir and the head of the mission, David Shearer, have discussed the process of renewing the UNMISS mandate, the Spokesperson of the UN Mission has said.

The UNMISS mandate expires mid next month after it was extended last year by the UN Security Council.

The Council had authorized UNMISS to use “all necessary means” to protect civilians under threat of physical violence and to deter violence against civilians.

It was also tasked to monitor and investigate human rights abuses and violations, create conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and support implementation of the peace agreement.

In an e-mail sent to Eye Radio, UNMISS Spokesperson Daniel Dickinson says the UN Security Council will vote on the renewal of the mandate, and it will take into account the views of the government of South Sudan.