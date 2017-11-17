Kiir sets up airport security committee

President Kiir has formed a committee to reform security at the Juba International Airport.

There have been security incidents at the airport, including a row involving the SPLA and the United Nations Peacekeeping force.

In a decree announced on the state television, SSBC, Thursday night, Kiir appointed National Security Minister Obuto Mamur as the chairman of the committee.

The members include SPLA Chief of general staff James Ajonga and Juba City Mayor Stephen Wani.

The main roles are: to oversee the security process at the airport, review the security at the airport and align it to the international best practices.

According to the decree, the Airport Security Committee will submit the review to the office of the President within 21 days.