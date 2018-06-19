Kiir set to meet Riek

President Salva Kiir will meet his opponent Dr. Riek Machar face-to-face tomorrow in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Amb. Mawien Makol confirmed that the government has “accepted” the invitation by IGAD, requesting the President’s presence at the proposed talks with Dr. Machar.

The invitation letter was written by Ethiopian Prime Minister of – Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Mawien Makol says President Kiir will be present at the meeting, however, it is not clear when Kiir will fly to Addis Ababa…

“Of course, we have accepted it. There is a schedule of traveling, but I’m not sure of the exact time…,” he stressed.

In a recent statement seen by Eye Radio, the leadership of the SPLM-IO acknowledged receiving a similar invitation.

The statement stated that the Opposition leadership welcomed the IGAD proposal.