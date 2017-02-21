Kiir replaces Nilepet boss

President Salva Kiir has sacked the Managing Director of the Nile Petroleum Cooperation, Machar Achiek.

This comes amid the shortage of fuel.

In a decree seen by Eye Radio, Mr. Achiek has been replaced by James Thelweng Mathiang.

Mr. Thelweng was the former relations manager of the CFC Stanbic Bank in Juba.

He has a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from an Australian University.

The presidential decree indicates that Mr. Thelweng will also serve as the Secretary of the board of directors of Nilepet, a position which Mr. Acheik also held.

Machar Achiek was appointed in November 2015 after Joseph Cleto who was sacked after six months in office.

Before becoming the managing director of Nilepet, Mr. Achiek was the undersecretary for petroleum in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.