President Salva Kiir has relieved two state governors from their positions.

In a decree, the president removed the Governor of Gogrial State, Abraham Gum, and the Governor of Twic State, Bona Panek Biar.

President Kiir appointed Mr. Gorgori Demitri as the new governor for Gagrial state, and Mr. Kon Manyel for Twic State.

The decree was read out on the state run media outlets; the South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation Television and Radio.