Kiir relieves IGP

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Inspector General of Police, General Makur Marol and replaced him with General Said Shawul.

This was one of many changes the President made in separate decrees on the SSBC last evening.

The President made the change in a series of decrees.

He first promoted Shawul from the rank of a lieutenant general to a first lieutenant general, and in a separate decree was appointed the Inspector General of the Police Service.

In other changes, President Salva Kiir also relieved the deputy inspector of police, James Biel Ruot and transferred him to the general headquarters of the police.

James Pai Yak Yel has been appointed to the position.

In another separate decree, President Kiir appointed James Malith Gatluak as the deputy Commissioner of the national fire brigade service.

He also promoted another police officer, John Bol Mayak, from a brigadier to a Major General. The decrees were effective as of Wednesday.