Kiir promotes legal counsels

25 legal counsels at the Ministry of Justice have been promoted to various positions to provide legal services across the country.

A counsel is a lawyer who conduct a court case.

Amongst those promoted were nine senior legal counsels who were made counsel-generals.

Five were promoted from first to senior counsels and 11 others to the first legal counsel.

Addressing the media in Juba on Monday, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Paulino Wanawila – said those promoted will be assigned to different states to handle civil and criminal cases there:

“We represent not only the government but we represent the community because they say that any crime committed, is a crime against the community.”

Biong Pieng Kuol, one of those who were promoted to counsel-general said the move will help fill gaps within states.

The men and women were promoted by President Salva Kiir through a decree dated July 18.