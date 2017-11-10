Kiir orders unhindered movement of aid groups

President Salva Kiir has issue a decree, ordering free unimpeded and unhindered movement of humanitarian organizations in the country.

Several reports by aid groups suggest that access restrictions have worsened humanitarian crisis, with some displaced people starving to death, especially in the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions.

They say both government and Opposition soldiers erect roadblocks whereby they extort money from aid workers.

According to the decree broadcast on the state-run SSBC television last evening, all roadblocks must be cleared immediately.

It further says all levels of the government must assist the NGOs and their personnel in the delivery of humanitarian aid and service to the needy populations.

The decree also warned that anybody who obstructs the delivery of the humanitarian aid and services or imposes taxes on humanitarian convoys shall be held accountable.