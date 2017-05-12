Kiir makes changes within the Min. Justice and the military

President Salva Kiir has made several changes within the Ministry of Justice by relieving several legal counsels, and also promoted senior ranking military officers within the Ministry of Defense.

He relieved Moses Jeremiah Swaka as the undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and constitutional Affairs.

In separate decrees, President Kiir also promoted some senior officers in the SPLA.

Justice Jeremiah was removed from his position as the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Justice in a decree read on SSBC last evening. He has been replaced by Justice James Mayen Oka.

In a separate decree, the President also relieved some legal advisors in the ministry.

These include Gabriel Marwiel Lueth, Stephen Kang Illario, Christopher Peter, and Laku Logali Legge.

Others are Dr. Samson Taban Joseph and second legal advisor Elshiekh Madiir Deng.

In another decree, the President, who is also the Commander in Chief of SPLA, promoted some army officers from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General.

They include Marial Chanuong and Johnson Juma Okak. He also promoted Brigadier Lual Wek Gum to Major General.