Kiir to mediate peace btn Khartoum & the SPLM-North – Ateny

President Salva Kiir will mediate peace talks between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-North armed groups, the presidential spokesman has said.

Ateny Wek Ateny has confirmed this to Eye Radio on Monday.

“President Omer al-Bashir has actually made possible for the peace to be signed and he is one of leading grantors of the peace that was signed in 12 September, so President Salva is happy and delighted that Sudan cannot be left out in war.”

Since the independence of South Sudan in 2011, SPLM-North – which was part of the current SPLM in Juba – has been leading rebellion in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

The SPLM-North is demanding for a change of policies in Khartoum and popular consultation of the two areas.

Ateny said because of historical ties between the two factions, President Salva Kiir took the initiative to mediate between the peace negotiations.

“This is the initiative of his Excellency President Salva to ensure that peace also come to Sudan. Sudan can also come out of the war so that, the two countries enjoy the prosperity and start enjoying the peace and start building on prosperity and building on the two countries.”