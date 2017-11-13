Kiir allows Malong to leave the country

President Salva Kiir has allowed the former chief of staff to seek medical attention outside the country.

General Paul Malong’s house arrest was lifted on Thursday last week.

He had been under house arrest since around May.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny described the decision as “compassionate”.

“The President has made a decision on compassionate grounds, on medical grounds – to allow General Malong to travel to seek medical attention,” Ateny stated.

“The arrangements are being made and as soon as the arrangements are complete, he will travel.”

Details of the general’s health condition are unclear.

Meanwhile, the SPLA has withdrawn forces from around the house of its former chief of general staff.

Armored vehicles and security forces had been deployed around the house of General Paul Malong after an alleged misunderstanding between him and the leadership.

“The withdrawal came about after General Malong accepted presidential order on reduction of his bodyguards,” said SPLA Spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai in a press statement.