Kiir, Machar face-to-face meeting to take place in Ethiopia

The South Sudan peace mediation body says President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar will meet in Ethiopia on Wednesday next week.

This was revealed in a letter the IGAD sent to Dr. Machar on Wednesday.

The invitation letter was sent by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia – Dr. Abiy Ahmed, requesting presence of the IO chairman for the IGAD-proposed face-to-face talks with President Kiir in Addis Ababa, read a statement by Machar.

“The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) acknowledges receipt of the invitation letter” for the face-to-face meeting between the two leaders to take place “on 20th of June, 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia”.

It is not yet clear whether the Office of the President has received a similar invitation letter.

Eye Radio will keep you posted on this developments.

The meeting is one of the recommendations from IGAD Council of Ministers’ extra-ordinary session that was held two weeks ago in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.