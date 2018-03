President Salva Kiir has lamented the impact of conflict in Pageri area.

Pageri, located between Juba and Nimule witnessed displacement of local population and destruction of property following the renewed violence in 2016.

President Kiir visited the area for the first time since around 1993 when he buried his first wife, Achol Philip Nhial.

Addressing a rally in the area over the weekend, President Kiir appealed to those carrying arms to join the National Dialogue: