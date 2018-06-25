Kiir in Khartoum for talks with Machar

President Salva Kiir left for Khartoum this morning to meet with Dr. Riek Machar over peace talks mediated by Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir.

Dr. Machar who arrived in Khartoum last evening is expected to hold discussions with President Kiir over issues of governance and security.

On Friday, the IGAD Heads of State mandated the Sudanese Omar Hassan Al-Bashir to facilitate a second round of the face to face discussion between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar within two weeks to build on the Addis Ababa talks.

In a communique, the regional leaders say the Khartoum initiative should discuss and resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements, including measures proposed in the revised Bridging Proposal of the IGAD Council of Ministers.

They also authorized the meeting to discuss measures to rehabilitate the South Sudanese economy through bilateral cooperation with Sudan.

According to Sudanese press, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also landed in the Sudanese capital this morning to help facilitate the face-to-face meeting.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed to Eye Radio this morning that President Kiir left after his delegation arrived in Khartoum yesterday.

“The President has gone to Khartoum yes, this morning.”

The two principals met in Addis Ababa last Wednesday under the auspices of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. However, the outcome of the meeting has not been made public.

The Sudanese President is expected to inform, Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta about the outcome of the discussion between the parties in Khartoum.

President Uhuru will then facilitate the third round of discussion in Nairobi to facilitate the revitalization process and report the outcome and way forward to the Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The IGAD Heads of State also instructed the regional Council of Ministers to give guidance to Special Envoy for South Sudan on the remaining tasks to finalize the IGAD bridging proposal at the sideline of the next African Union Summit.

They further agreed to allow free movement for Dr. Riek Machar on the duration of the peace process.