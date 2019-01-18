Kiir invites Egyptian counterpart to attend R-TGoNU formation due May

President Salva Kiir has invited El-Sisi to Juba to attend the formation of the revitalized TGoNU in May this year.

This comes during a face-to-face bilateral talks between the two heads of state in Cairo where Kiir travelled to for a 2-day official visit.

During the encounter, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi told President Salva Kiir that Egypt is keen to support stability and security in South Sudan.

“I’m very pleased for your visit and this shows the good relations between the countries,” El-sisi said

This, he stressed, is meant to boost mutual cooperation between the two countries.

“We also discussed the strategic relations to enable us cooperate in investment to improve the economy of the two countries.”

The one-on-one meeting was reportedly followed by extensive discussions between delegates from both countries.

“We are committed to render the necessary political and technical support for full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and strengthen the bilateral relations.”