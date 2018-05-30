Kiir heads delegation to Addis Ababa

A delegation headed by President Salva Kiir left for Ethiopia on Wednesday morning to discuss the government’s position on the recent IGAD bridging proposal.

According to Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, President Kiir is being accompanied by the chief negotiator and senior adviser, Nhial Deng Nhial and a number of ministers.

This will be his first visit to Addis Ababa since Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed took office.

“This is the first time the two leaders will be coming together in a meeting in which President Salva Kiir will be highlighting and giving the Prime Minister of Ethiopia the government of South Sudan’s view on the recent IGAD document,” said Ateny Wek.

Last week, during the second phase of the high level revitalization, IGAD issued a proposal on governance and security and governance to parties.

Parties then gave their positions to IGAD regarding the two issues that are in Chapter I and II of the peace agreement.

“The Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed will be told about the political and security situation in the country as well as,” added Mr Ateny.

He told Eye Radio that it will be a one-day visit.