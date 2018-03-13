Kiir fires Stephen Dhieu and Marial Chanuong

President Salva Kiir has sacked the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Stephen Dhieu Dau.

In a presidential decree read on the state-run television on Monday evening, Kiir replaced Mr. Dhieu with Salvatore Garang Mabiordit Wol, the former technical advisor to Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In a separate decree, Mr. Kiir relieved the Assistant Deputy Chief of Defense for operations, training and intelligence – Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong Yol.

And finally, he appointed Major General Erjok Bullen as the Deputy Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority.