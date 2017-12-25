Kiir expresses hope for peace in 2018

President Salva Kiir has expressed his hopes for peace and stability in South Sudan in the year ahead.

In his Christmas Eve message, President Kiir said his priority is to restore peace so that the displaced people can return to their homes and rebuild their lives.

He said his desire is to also see a genuine and lasting peace in South Sudan in 2018.

The President highlighted on the recent signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement in Addis Ababa as a sign of ending the violence.

“We must recommit ourselves to the course of peace, and extent a hand of unity and friendship across all the divides,” he said.

He said he has issued orders for the implementation of the ceasefire in order to guarantee the safety of civilians and humanitarian services.

President Kiir said his government is willing to continue negotiating with the opposition in good faith.

“I trust that our partners are also negotiating in the same good faith for the benefit of all citizens in South Sudan. the sooner we can come to the final and meaningful agreement, the sooner we can re-energize the implementation process and get South Sudan back on the path of prosperity.”

He expressed hope that the revitalization forum will pave way for the reconstruction of South Sudan and for the restoration of the economy.

In a statement read by the Minister in the Office of the President, Kiir also appealed to the public to support the national dialogue as a way of bringing about reconciliation and healing in the country.