Kiir expected to travel to Addis Ababa today

President Salva Kiir is expected to travel to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, today to discuss bilateral issues with his counterpart.

The Spokesman for Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tewolde Mulugeta, told the media on Wednesday that South Sudan and Ethiopia will sign cooperative agreements on a number of issues, including security during the visit.

President Kiir, accompanied by senior government officials, will arrive in Addis Ababa this afternoon.

The President is also scheduled to hold talks with the Ethiopian Prime Minister tomorrow afternoon at the National Palace.