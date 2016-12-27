Kiir donates bulls, money to the sick

President Salva Kiir has donated three bulls and 500,000 pounds during his visit to Juba Teaching Hospital on Boxing Day.

These were his Christmas gifts to the hospital staff and patients.

The Director for Accidents and Emergency at Juba Hospital says the visit of the President during Christmas festivity brought happiness and joy to all the staff and patients.

Dr Abraham Adut Abednego spoke to Eye Radio about the visit of the President to the hospital.

“They really believe now that they have someone that actual cares for them…that there is no one that comes to see them,” Dr Abraham Adut said.

He also described the visit of the President to Juba Teaching Hospital this morning a “gesture of good will”.

According to Maal Maker Thiong, a member of presidential press unit, Mr Kiir also paid visit to wounded and ill soldiers at the military hospital at Giada, Juba.