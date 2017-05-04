Kiir replaces SPLM chairpersons in states

President Salva Kiir has issued a number of decrees relieving and appointing SPLM chairpersons in some states.

The President also appointed new members to the Transitional National Assembly and the deputy governor of Latjor State.

In the decrees read on SSBC Wednesday evening, the President removed former governors from the chairmanship of the SPLM in their states.

These include Peter Bol Koang of Bieh, Chol Thon Balok of former Upper Nile, Nartiso Loluke of Imatong, Patrick Raphael of Gbudwe, Abraham Gum of Gogrial and Bona Palek of Twic.

Other former governors who have been removed from the party chairmanship include Peter Lam of Latjor, Dr. William Othwon of Fashoda, Mayor Kur of Ruweng, Baba Medan of Buma, Chol Alak of Abyei area, Ring Tueny of Eastern Lakes, and Makuei Bol of Western Lakes.

According to the decree, they will be replaced by the new governors. In states where the governors are not SPLM members, the deputy governors will be the SPLM chairpersons.

The president also appointed some MPs to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

These include Angelo Ngor, Nyayien Yat, John Peri, Andrea Mayar, and Stephen Jimmy Lemmy.

Others are George Lotabu, Ashly Likay, Madina Kok and Aluong Jervas.

The President also appointed former Commissioner of Nasir County, Elijah Liech Bany Keat, as the deputy governor of Latjor State.