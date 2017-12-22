Kiir directs new SPLA leadership to identify number of soldiers

President Salva Kiir has directed the newly promoted top military leaders to reorganize the army by identifying the exact number of the soldiers.

Last week, Kiir relieved, promoted and appointed various military officials at the SPLA General Headquarters.

Most of the new appointments are administrators who will assist the office of the Chief of Defense Forces.

Addressing the appointees during their swearing in ceremony, President Kiir instructed the officers to register all the soldiers and attach special numerical code to each soldier.

President Kiir said this will be used to identify names and ranks of officers.

“The reforms are not being implemented in the army because there is no military number that shows the rank of individuals or military number,” he said.

“Without military number you are not supposed to get salary, because this is the only thing which identifies each and every soldier.”

Kiir also told the military Generals to desist from benefiting from ghost-names.

“You should get rid of these ghost-names in the pay roll, because it is believed that the top military leaders are the ones benefiting from the money in order to build their mansions and tall buildings here in Juba,” he said.

Several reports have accused top army Generals of benefiting from the names of soldiers who are no longer active, and through concocted ranks.

President Kiir said transforming the SPLA will require leaders who are devoted.

Last week, President Kiir relieved five Generals and appointed four others to new positions.