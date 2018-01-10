Kiir directs SPLA leadership to discourage deforestation

President Salva Kiir directed military leaders to discourage soldiers from cutting down trees and burning them for charcoal.

Kiir said members of organized forces have been seen selling charcoal in the towns, which is contributing to deforestation and the speedy destruction of the natural habitat.

Addressing newly appointed army commanders in Juba, President Kiir instructed the Commander of SPLA ground forces and other officials to issue strict measures against army charcoal dealers.

“I want you to work hard to make the soldiers return to their duties, because charcoal production is not their work,” stressed Kiir.

“If they continue cuttings our forests, it will make the country a desert land.”

However, soldiers have often not received their monthly salaries, prompting many of them to engage in side activities.

President Kiir acknowledged the fact that has led the army to “resort to cutting trees to make charcoal”.

He warned that those who continue with cutting down trees will “be punished by paying a huge fine and the police shall be involved in the process”.

Last month, President Kiir also directed military commanders to recognize the army by registering all the soldiers and issue identification numbers for each soldier.

In May 2015, the Ministry of Environment issued an order banning the illegal cutting of trees and exporting of logs and charcoal.

Last year, two people were arrested for allegedly illegally exporting charcoal worth millions of dollars to Sudan.

They were among a group that collects charcoal and transports it to Khartoum, where they are exported to countries like Saudi Arabia.