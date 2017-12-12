Kiir declares state of emergency in Lakes region

President Salva Kiir has declared a 3-month state of emergency after the Lakes region witnessed brutal conflict.

This applies to Western Lakes, Gok, and Eastern Lakes.

The move comes amidst intensified calls to declare the President’s Rule in an attempt to end further bloodshed.

According to area members of parliament, over 170 people were killed in the inter-clan clashes which erupted last week over a land dispute.

Nearly 200 people were wounded and over 3000 women and children displaced mainly in Chueichok, Apet and Mayom areas of Western Lakes.

Several homes were also set ablaze.

The order which was announced on SSBC on Monday evening, states that armed forces stationed in those areas have been ordered to move in and maintain law and order and restore peace.

Generally, the President declares a State of Emergency when he believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require state aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.