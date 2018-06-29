Kiir declares nationwide ceasefire

President Salva Kiir has issued a decree declaring a permanent ceasefire across the country.

In the order issued last night, Kiir said the directive comes into effect on the 30th of June, and shall permanently continue in full operation, until otherwise.

The decree comes on the heels of the signing of the Khartoum ceasefire agreement between the government, the SPLM-IO, and other opposition parties on Wednesday.

The Khartoum agreement declares a permanent ceasefire, and states that the parties will “agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops, opening of humanitarian corridors and release of prisoners of war and political detainees”, all within 72 hours.

The parties also agreed on a “self-monitoring mechanism” as part of the deal.

The agreement invites IGAD and AU member states to deploy the necessary forces to supervise the ceasefire.

In last night’s republican decree, President Kiir told the SPLA to remain vigilant, and only respond to attacks in self-defense.

He also ordered the organized forces to allow unhindered access for humanitarian workers in the country.

The Khartoum agreement which was also signed by other political parties endorsed further reforms within the organized forces.

It states that security arrangements adopted will aim at building a national army and other security organs of an all-inclusive character that shall be free from tribalism and ethnic affiliations.”

Talks are currently ongoing in Khartoum between the parties to adopt a revised Bridging Proposal.

Once a final agreement is signed, a transitional period of 39 months will commence, during which the country will prepare for national elections.

So far, senior government and opposition leaders in the negotiating teams have expressed optimism that peace “will be realized in the shortest time possible.”