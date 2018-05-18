Kiir condemns night robberies by organized forces

President Salva Kiir has condemned some members of the organized forces for carrying out night robberies and killings in Juba.

The President said several reports of crimes committed in Juba and other parts of the country have been attributed to the police and other members of the regular forces.

He said those suspected of killing the pastor and his wife in Gudele over the weekend have been arrested, and have been found to be members of the organized forces.

On Saturday, armed men killed a young woman and his wife in their home in the early hours of the morning.

“People are still being killed in their houses at night, but where do these criminals come from? They are by daytime your soldiers and at night, they are criminals,” said Kiir.

Addressing the 7th Police Leadership Conference in Juba on Thursday, President Kiir said there is huge number of officers deployed to protect the civil population in Juba, but people are still being killed.

He described as an excuse claims by police that they do not have enough vehicles to respond to crimes.

Kiir said members of the organized forces are somehow viewed as enemy of the people rather than the protector.

“You must provide protection to all the civilians whether foreigners or the indigenous people. Win their confidence so that you have relationship,” he stressed.

President Kiir demanded that the police study the constitution, the police act and the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan to understand what is required of them.