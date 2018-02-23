Kiir calls for regional support to kick poverty out of S. Sudan

President Salva Kiir has called on the East African Community leaders to stand with the country in order to enforce potential development.

The President said despite the fact the South Sudan is endowed with natural resources, the war has made it poor.

But if the region helped end the conflict, South Sudan would be able to embark on developmental activities.

“South Sudan is not supposed to be poor to the extent that we are in now. South Sudan has potentials and it is potentially rich, but no opportunity is given for the development of those resources,” said President Kiir.

He was addressing the Joint East Africa Heads of State Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development in the Ugandan Capital, Kampala on Thursday.

“We want to ask our region to stand with us so that we stop the war and then we develop all the resources we have.”

However, the region – through the Inter-governmental Authority for Development or IGAD – has been mediating South Sudan peace talks.