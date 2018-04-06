Kiir calls for political parties’ meeting ahead of HLRF

President Salva Kiir has called for a meeting of all political parties in preparations for the upcoming revitalization forum.

This came out in a meeting with his deputies – Taban Deng Gai and James Wani Igga – on Thursday.

The consultative meeting is scheduled for Monday, the 19th of April in Juba.

The presidential press unit quotes the vice president, James Wani Igga – as saying that the meeting will focus on the framework of arrangements for the success of the forum.

The presidency meeting also discussed the reunification of the SPLM factions.

In November last year, the SPLM Political Bureau and the Former Detainees signed a document to speed up the implementation of the 2015 Arusha Declaration.

The deal dubbed Cairo Declaration was signed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

On Thursday, after the presidency’s meeting, Dr Wani Igga said the next meeting of the SPLM reunification will take place on the 19th of this month in the capital, Juba.

He invited all the SPLM factions including that of Dr. Riek Machar.

The FDs and SPLM under Riek Machar are yet to comment on this.