Kiir blames soldiers’ poor health on army Generals

President Salva Kiir has expressed disappointment in army generals, saying they are mistreating soldiers.

Kiir made the remarks during decoration ceremony of the members of the former SPLM/SPLA High Command at the military headquarters in Juba this morning.

The commander-in-chief described SSPDF soldiers as physically weak because their superiors, he said, do not feed them well.

“When I went to the parade, I saw the health of the soldiers is really too bad. If the health of the soldiers is not good is because you are not feeding them,” Kiir said.

“Starting from Gen. Jok and going down to all commanders of the units. I’m not happy with all of you, and I have to say it.’

President Kiir went on to say that he will ensure that the soldiers get a pay rise:

“I’m going to the ministry of cabinet affairs to fight for the issue of the money of soldiers. I will also go to the speaker of the parliament and do the same.”

According to Kiir, the leadership often bring food for the soldiers, but the general divert the commodities to the market.

“The blame goes to the commanders. We do bring food, but when they get to your stores, you take them to the market.”

The members of the former SPLM/SPLA High Command who received medals and ribbons from the President are Dr. James Wani Igga, Daniel Awet Akot, Kuol Manyang Juuk, John Kong Nyuon and Nhial Deng Nhial.

The chief of defense forces of the SSPDF, General Jok Riak, was also decorated by President Salva Kiir.

