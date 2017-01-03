Kiir & Bashir to discuss relations

President Salva Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart, Omar El-Bashir, are expected to meet in Khartoum this month to discuss outstanding issues between the two countries, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Deng Alor is in Khartoum on an official visit.

He says the meeting between the two leaders will focus on resolving the accusations the two countries level against each other.

Minister addressed ast night following his meeting with President Omar El-Bashir.

“We discussed this issue and agreed that His Excellency President Omar El-Bashir will extend an invitation to President Salva Kiir so that he comes to Khartoum,” said Mr. Deng Alor, addressing a press conference in Khartoum.

“We put an end to this file, because these accusations which we level against each country will not help us and will not help the two nations.”

Sudan has been accusing South Sudan of harboring Sudanese rebel groups in its territory. South Sudan also accuses Sudan of hosting opposition armed groups.

The two countries have always denied each other’s accusation.