Kiir asked to provide 1 billion for food security

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations described the food situation as alarming with over 7 million people estimated to be food insecure.

They also said the number of people facing severe food insecurity has increased by 40% compared to last year.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture made a request to the presidency for over 1 billion South Sudanese Pounds to support farmers and purchasing food items for the whole country.

Onyoti Adigo said the money will help establish food reserves, pay farmers and purchase essential seeds for the incoming agricultural season.

“We need to buy food for the people because of the critical situation which we are in right now,” he said.

He said the funds which will be managed by the Agricultural Bank, will address food shortages and increase productivity this season.

The Minister met with the First Vice President on Wednesday to present to him the plans for additional funding.

Onyoti said the priority budget was developed in February during a meeting with Ministers of Agriculture from the 32 states, plus Abyei area.

He added that the Agricultural Bank has presented a plan to receive food items worth 450 million pounds for distribution across the country.