Kiir promotes man accused of corruption

President Salva Kiir has appointed to a new position a man who was suspended recently over corruption accusations.

In a presidential decree announced on the state-run SSBC on Monday evening, Agak Achuil Lual was made the undersecretary of the ministry of trade, investment and east African affairs.

Last month, the then minister of finance, Stephen Dhieu, in a letter seen by Eye Radio suspended Agak – who was then his first undersecretary – for misappropriating over 300 million pounds.

Since then, little is known about the case, but Dhieu lost his position in a cabinet reshuffle weeks later.

Other appointments made on Monday evening include that of Tito Biel Jok as undersecretary of the ministry of finance and Mayen Wol as undersecretary of the ministry of petroleum.

Mayen Wol, the former senior official in the Office of the President, was acquitted of corruption charges in December last year.