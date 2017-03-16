Kiir appoints new Labor and Agriculture ministers

President Salva Kiir has appointed General Gathoth Gatkuoth as the Minister of Labor and Onyoti Adigo as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

The two positions have been vacant since the resignation of the two former ministers.

The former Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, resigned in August 2016; meanwhile the former Minister of Labor, Gabriel Duop Lam, left the position last month.

In a decree read on the state-run television – SSBC Wednesday evening, President Salva Kiir appointed Gathoth Gatkuoth as the Minister of Labor and Onyoti Adigo as the Minister of Agriculture and food security.

The president also relieved David Yau Yau from the position of deputy minister of defense and appointed Thoi Chang Reat to the position.

In a separate decree, Mr. Yau Yau was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor.