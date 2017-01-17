Update: Kiir names new state governors

President Salva Kiir has appointed governors for the new states.

In a decree read on the SSBC television Monday evening, President Kiir first removed Governor Chol Thon Balok of Eastern Nile, William Othuon Awer of Fashoda, Patrick Raphael Zamoi of Gbudwe and Mayol Kur Akoi of Ruweng.

These are the states from which new ones were created at the end of last week.

In another decree, the President appointed the governors for the new states.

He named James Tor Manybony for Central Upper Nile, Deng Akoi Gak for Northern Upper Nile and Thiaji de-Dut Deng for Ruweng.

Others are Peter Gathoth Kur for Latjor, Bol Rwaj Rom for Maiwut, Gabriel Gai Riam for Akobo and Majok Gatluak Thiak for Bieh.

Patrick Raphael Zamoi is now the Governor of Tambura while Badagu Daniel Remposa is the new governor for Gbudwe. The decree are effective immediately. No one has been appointed governor for Fashoda yet.