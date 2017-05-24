Kiir appoints new Chiefs and Commanders for the Defense Forces

President Salva Kiir has appointed new deputy chiefs of Defense Forces of the SPLA.

The new chiefs who initially served within the general command of the army will now deputize the Chief of Defense Forces, General James Ajonga Mawut.

In a republican decree issued last evening, President Kiir appointed six Assistant Chiefs of Defense Forces and five Service Commanders.

The new appointments are derived from officers who are already serving in various capacities within the SPLA General Command at Bilpam, Presidential guard and field commanders.

President Kiir appointed First Lieutenant General, Malek Reuben who was serving as the Deputy Chief for Training, as the new Assistant Chief of Defense Force – Inspector General.

Lieutenant General, Dr. Malual Ayom who was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Inspection has been appointed as the Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Operations, Training, and intelligence.

Lieutenant General Mangar Abuong who was serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations has been appointed as the Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Administration, Fiscal, and Finance.

In the new position for Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Logistics and Procurement is Lieutenant General Gabriel Jok Riak who initially served as the SPLA Sector One commander in Wau.

The former commander of the Presidential Guards, Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong has been appointed the new commander of Ground Forces and deputized by Lieutenant General Johnson Juma.

Both Marial Chanuong and Jok Riak are among senior South Sudanese commanders sanctioned by the United Nations.

In other appointments, President Kiir made Lieutenant General Charles Lam Chol, as the new commander of Air Force and Air Defense Force. He will be deputized by Lieutenant General James Kong Kong.

Lieutenant General James Gai Yoach was appointed as the Commander of the Riverine Unit.

In a separate decree, President Salva Kiir dismissed and replaced Ronald Ruai Deng with Wol Kuot in the position of Awiel State governor.

Kiir also appointed Beny Gideon Mabor as the new chairperson of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission.