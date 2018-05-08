Kiir appoints new ambassadors

President Salva Kiir has instructed the newly appointed ambassadors to work hard to improve the image of the country.

The four ambassadors were sworn in by Chief Justice Chan Reec at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

The men and a woman who were appointed last month include: Martha Nyamal – the former Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – and David Dak.

Others are Philip Nyuon Akau and Marial Jok.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Kiir asked them to ensure that whatever they do benefits the young nation.

“There are people who have been working very well without knowing their assignments; I want them to continue doing more than what they were doing,” Kiir said.

These appointments come despite reports of South Sudan’s foreign missions suffering financial difficulties.

Last week, the South Sudanese Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo said the embassy is being evicted for not clearing rent areas.

“We are now in a very bad shape in terms of the economy, but nobody knows; things will improve,” Kiir added.

