Kiir appoint Rebecca Nyandeng, FDs into Nat’l Dialogue Committee

President Salva Kiir has appointed Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, members of the Former Detainees and representatives from the region into a new steering committee for the national dialogue.

Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, said there are now 103 members in the committee, including more prominent South Sudanese elders.

He said members from the Former Detainees include Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, John Luk Jok, and Kosti Manibe.

Mr. Ateny said some members have been named from the region including Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

He told Eye Radio that Justice Abel Allier and Angelo Beda are co-chairs of the reconstituted committee. They will deputized by Gabriel Yuol while Bona Malual is the rapporteur.

“So the 94 people are the one to steer the committee and you have nine members from foreign countries that are bordering South Sudan that bring the total to 103. This the steering committee, with secretariat six which is ten members all together in the secretariat,” said Ateny.

Other countries that will be represented include Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which will name their representatives next week or toward the beginning of next month.

“The political parties will have their representative, they will come to the dialogue with position papers to present on; how the things in South Sudan can be manage. So nobody have been left out here, they cannot be all in steering committee, that will be monotonous,” he added.



Mr. Ateny said consultations are underway between President Salva Kiir, and First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and Vice President James Wani Igga on appointing members to the steering committee from the media.

Other groups to be represented are the civil society and religious groups.