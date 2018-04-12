Kiir appoint four new ambassadors

President Salva Kiir has appointed four new ambassadors to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among those appointed as grade two ambassadors are the former Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Martha Nyamal and David Dang.

Others are Philip Nyuon and Agok Madut, who have been appointed as grade three ambassadors.

They were appointed in a decree read out on the state-run SSBC on Wednesday evening.

In a separate presidential order, Mohamed Lino was appointed technical Adviser at the Ministry of Petroleum.