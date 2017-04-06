Kiir appeals for contributions to address famine

President Salva Kiir has called upon all South Sudanese to join a marathon that will be held in Juba on Saturday to raise funds to address famine.

The Great South Sudan Run is an initiative pioneered by an Ethiopian, AyesheshimTeka, to help people who have been affected by famine in South Sudan.

In February, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in parts of the country, especially the former Unity State.

According to the organizing committee, about 3,000 people are expected to participate in the 10 kilometer marathon. It will start at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum at 6am.

Ethiopian legendary athlete Haile Gabreselasie and three Kenya athletes will also take part in the event.

The President Salva Kiir says efforts to contribute money to fight famine should begin at home.

“I passionately desire to share with each and every one of you once more [that] our country is struck yet again by another national challenge, the of famine and poverty,” Kiir said in a statement read to reporters by the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, this afternoon at the Presidential Palace, J1.

“As the English say ‘Charity begins at home’, I appeal to every South Sudanese citizen to show the rest of the world our concern, our local effort and commitment to help famine affected children, mothers and the elderly by making financial contributions and to come out on Saturday the 8th April, in large numbers and participate in the ‘The Great South Sudan Run’, which is being held for the first time in the short history of our country,” he said.

Those who are willing to participate in the marathon have been asked to register at the University of Juba or Dembesh Hotel near the Juba Football Stadium.