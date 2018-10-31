Kiir apologizes to the citizens

President Salva Kiir has apologized to the people of South Sudan on behalf of all warring parties for their suffering.

President Kiir made the remarks during his address on the peace celebration day in Juba on Wednesday.

The event was attended by thousands of celebrants, including regional leaders.

“Fellow citizens, allow me to personally thank you on behalf of the government and all of the party to the agreement for your patience, perseverance, and resilience.”

The president said as a leader, he takes the responsibility.

“You have endured immense suffering and the weight of responsibility heavily falls on my shoulders as your president and I deeply regret the physical, psychological, and emotional wounds you have undeservedly endured. As your president, I want to apologize on behalf of all the parties to the conflict.”

According to a report conducted the by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the 5-year conflict has reportedly cost nearly 400,000 lives and displaced millions.

It has also caused the economic crisis, with the ordinary citizens suffering the most.