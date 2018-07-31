Kiir accepts Bashir’s invitation to sign Khartoum peace deal

President Salva Kiir has accepted an invitation by his counterpart to attend and sign the final peace agreement in Khartoum next week.

According to the invitation letter which was handed over by the Sudanese Minister of Defense, President Kiir will travel to Khartoum for the signing event.

This was announced by the Sudanese Director of the National Security and Intelligence Service, Salah Abdullah Gosh, who was among the visiting delegates to Juba.

“We came with a message from President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir to the President Salva Kiir Mayardit,” he said.

Salah Gosh said the delegation briefed President Kiir and asked him to attend the ceremony in Khartoum on 5th August 2018.