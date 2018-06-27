Kiir to abide by all agreements

President Salva Kiir has pledged to abide by the permanent ceasefire agreement as signed by him and the SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Riek Machar in Khartoum today.

Kiir expressed disposition that the agreement will restore hope and stability in South Sudan.

The two leaders and representatives of other political parties signed the declaration of ceasefire agreement at 2pm today.

According to President Kiir, the deal will address economic and social challenges currently facing the people of South Sudan. He expressed his readiness to implement the entire agreement in latter and spirit.

“It is the day that our people of South Sudan have been expected, and happy that it has finally been achieved. I am committed to accept the whole document that I have signed and will abide by all the agreements that will follow,” he said.

President Kiir who arrived in Khartoum on Monday earlier expressed his willingness to iron out difference among the parties on the IGAD’s Bridging Proposal.

The two met in Addis Ababa last week, but the outcome of their first face-to-face meeting has not been made public.

This second round of talks was proposed by Sudan after the parties failed to compromise on issues of governance and transitional security arrangements.

“The people of South Sudan who have been crying before me every now and then about the situation that they have now reached to; but what is the reason of their suffering?” Kiir asked.



President Kiir made his remarks after signing the permanent ceasefire agreement in Khartoum today said he has observed enough suffering in South Sudan, and pledges to uphold their safety and prosperity.

“I will not let you down the mediators and the facilitators, and I will not let down my people of South Sudan,” he concluded.

