Khartoum vows to end anti-Juba activities

Sudanese government will end support to South Sudan’s anti-government groups and support the peace process, an official has said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ghandour says supporting the South Sudan peace process is one of the areas under which the United States lifted economic sanctions on Sudan at the end of last week.

US President Barrack Obama said the government in Khartoum had done some positive actions by ceasing hostilities in Darfur, improving humanitarian access and ending negative interference in South Sudan.

Others include improving cooperation on counterterrorism and ending the threat of the Lord’s Resistance Army.

The executive order freezing Sudan’s assets would be lifted in 6 months if Sudan’s good behavior continues. Another order which blocked all Sudanese imports into the U.S would be lifted.

At a press conference in Khartoum on Monday, Mr Ghandour told reporters that his government would stop any flow of weapons to South Sudan.

Since independence, the two countries have been accusing each other of support rebels.

At the end of last year, the South Sudanese Minister of Defense said a few members of the Sudanese rebel group, the SPLM-North, had been asked to leave the country.