Khartoum talks progressing

A businesspeople representative at the Khartoum peace talks on South Sudan says there is good progress in the mediation process by the Sudanese government.

On Thursday, the mediators concluded consultations on a security arrangement document and presented a draft to the parties on governance.

Simon Akuei was reacting to a draft agreement presented to the peace parties on the unresolved outstanding issues of governance.

He said he is hopeful that the process will deliver peace to the people of South Sudan.

“The progress is not bad and let us not lose hope. Peace is still coming and we are urging our parties to be serious – to be able to deliver peace to our people,” said Mr Akuei.

However, Mr Akuei called on the parties to respect the permanent ceasefire agreement deal they signed and focus on ending the conflict.

“It is very important that we stop fighting and focus on how we can bring peace to our people. We are hopeful of what the process and peace can come. Any failure is not in our terminology,” he stressed.