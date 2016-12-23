Why Khartoum is registering refugees

The government of Sudan is registering South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum in a bid to offer new land for their resettlement, an official has said.

The exercise is being coordinated with the Refugees Commission.

Last week the Humanitarian Attaché at the South Sudan Embassy in Khartoum said that the refugees were living in a deplorable condition in the camps due to the cold winter season.

In a statement, the Sudan News Agency, SUNA, quoted the Sudanese Interior Minister, Esmaat Abdurrahman, as saying they were going to register the refugees and create for them new camps.

Mr Esmaat stated that the Sudanese authorities are conducting the exercise in collaboration with the aid agencies.

He said this will also help in providing better services to the refugees.

Early this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Sudanese government to continue treating South Sudanese living in Khartoum as their citizens.