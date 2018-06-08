Khartoum: Refugee children hospitalized with food poisoning

At least 10 South Sudanese refugee children were hospitalized in Sudan earlier this week after consuming contaminated food, a camp leader has told Eye Radio.

The Chairman of the Naivasha settlement in Khartoum State, Kawach Angui, says the food was allegedly provided by a drunk man who collected the leftovers from a nearby restaurant.

He says the children started vomiting immediately, after eating the food.

“I came and found the children in a bad situation. I called the police, who rushed them to the hospital,” Angui said on Friday.

Mr Angui said the children were discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

It is clear when the unnamed South Sudanese men will be arraigned in court.

Sudan is now home to 400,000 South Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict which erupted in 2013.