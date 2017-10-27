Khartoum police demolish S. Sudanese refugees’ shelters

Police in Sudan have demolished shelters of thousands of South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum over the past few months

, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR.

In a statement issued on Thursday, UNHCR’s Representation in Sudan said the refugee agency is concerned about the inadequate response to the humanitarian needs the South Sudanese refugees.

“Over the past few months, thousands of refugees have been relocated or had their shelters demolished without adequate planning and consultation with the communities,” the statement read.

It added that “latest reports indicate that some 220 shelters in Dar Es-Salam’s open area were removed by police on 23 October, reportedly leaving some 2,000 South Sudanese refugees without shelter”.

Other refugees have been relocated to Bantiu site in Jebel Auliya locality and Naivasha site in Omdurman where inadequate reception planning has resulted in overcrowding, inadequate shelter, and over-stretched water and sanitation facilities.

However, UNHCR welcomed an initial visit jointly held by the Sudanese Government and the UN in late August to Bantiu site in Jebel Auliya locality to make a general assessment of the situation.

It said the visit “witnessed clear and urgent humanitarian needs in water, sanitation, shelter, health and education”.

In order to address the immediate and longer-term needs of South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum, agencies will also require donor support, the statement added.

According to the refugee agency, there are over 450,000 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.