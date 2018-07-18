Khartoum mediators extend talks again

The Khartoum peace mediators have announced that the signing of outstanding issues on governance will take place on Thursday next week.

They are expected to initialize the latest proposal on power-sharing that gives an additional post of a vice president.

According to a press release by Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ceremony will be attended by IGAD heads of state and government.

“On the 26th that will be next Thursday and this is the day the agreement will finally be signed,” said Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information.

All the parties submitted their written positions on the final draft of agreement on Tuesday.