Khartoum ‘expresses desire’ to offer technical assistance to Juba

The Sudanese government says it will offer capacity-building to South Sudanese government officials in various fields.

This comes after the two countries held a series of meetings in Khartoum on pending oil and trade issues.

It was attended by a high level delegation from South Sudan, comprising of Ministers of Petroleum, Finance, and Trade and Investments.

“The Government of Sudan expressed the desire to provide technical assistance to their brothers in South Sudan in the field of training of personnel in all fields,” Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu said during a press briefing in Khartoum Thursday.

He said the training will strengthen exchange experience and technical cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussions, Sudan and South Sudan signed various agreements, including new oil deals and opening of trade routes.

They also maintained the oil transit fees, which has been one of the outstanding issues between Sudan and South Sudan.

“We, as ministers in the economic sector, will from today translate these agreements and also work on translating and implementing the directives of the leadership in both countries,” Dhieu added.